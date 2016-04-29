Woman's close call with lightning bolt leaves lasting impact

Mollyann Hart lives daily with reminders of the lightning strike that propelled her and her sister out of a state park observation tower.

The 22-year-old Baltimore woman says she still has headaches, memory loss and permanent damage from a burned retina in her right eye stemming from the incident June 18 at Washington Monument State Park near Hagerstown.

She's recalling her ordeal as the site reopens more than 10 months later.

Hart and her sister Lauren Bognovitz say they were sharing a snack inside the stone structure during a rainstorm when the lightning struck with a force that it blew them outside.

Bognovitz says she administered CPR to revive her sister after Hart stopped breathing.

Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Karis King says the monument reopened Thursday after undergoing repairs.