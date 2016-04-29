Expand / Collapse search
Woman's close call with lightning bolt leaves lasting impact

By | Associated Press
In this photo taken on June 19, 2015 provided by Mollyann Hart, Hart poses for a selfie showing injuries from a lightning strike while recovering at a hospital in Hagerstown, Md. She and her sister were struck after taking shelter inside a stone observation tower at Washington Monument State Park. The tower reopened Thursday, April 28, 2016, after a closure to repair damage caused by the strike. (Mollyann Hart via AP) (The Associated Press)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Mollyann Hart lives daily with reminders of the lightning strike that propelled her and her sister out of a state park observation tower.

The 22-year-old Baltimore woman says she still has headaches, memory loss and permanent damage from a burned retina in her right eye stemming from the incident June 18 at Washington Monument State Park near Hagerstown.

She's recalling her ordeal as the site reopens more than 10 months later.

Hart and her sister Lauren Bognovitz say they were sharing a snack inside the stone structure during a rainstorm when the lightning struck with a force that it blew them outside.

Bognovitz says she administered CPR to revive her sister after Hart stopped breathing.

Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Karis King says the monument reopened Thursday after undergoing repairs.