Family of Florida woman who died on first date claim she was left for dead on interstate: report

The family of a Florida woman who reportedly died Friday after falling off a motorcycle during a first date claims her date left her for dead on an interstate, reports said.

Jennifer St. Clair, 33, was found dead around 3 a.m. near an Interstate 95 exit in Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach's WPBF-TV reported. The man she was on a date with left her on the road to die, the victim's family said, according to the station.

"We don't know how anybody could do something like that. It's the hardest part," Amy Gamer, the victim's aunt, said.

Authorities said she had been struck by several cars while lying on the roadway, the report said.

Her date picked her up on Thursday night around 10 a.m., the family told The Miami Herald.

“That’s all the family knows, that she was on a date with a fellow. They believe they met online somehow,” the family’s attorney, Todd Falzone, told the paper. “Two other couples, who were also on motorcycles, also went along.”

The family believes she fell off while they were returning from the date.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said St. Clair's death is being investigated as a traffic homicide, the paper reported. Several drivers accidentally ran over the victim around 1:30 a.m., the report said. Some witnesses said they saw a man on a motorcycle standing near the victim's body and then took off, The Herald reported. That storyline matches what authorities said, according to the family.

St. Clair worked as a server in restaurants and lived in Fort Lauderdale with her parents, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. Pompano Beach, where her body was found, is about 11 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

“She was surrounded by a big family who loves her so much,” Gamber told the paper of her niece. “We’re still trying to process all of this.”