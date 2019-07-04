Woman upset with boyfriend uses his credit card to tip waitress $5,000, police say

A New York woman upset with her boyfriend left a $5,000 tip on a $55 tab using his credit card, police said.

Serina Wolfe, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with grand theft after she put the gratuity on her bill at the Clear Sky Beach Cafe in Clearwater, Fla., police said. Wolfe was upset her boyfriend, Michael Crane, refused to buy her a return plane ticket to New York, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing an affidavit.

Crane had placed a hold on his credit card after the two fought but later removed the hold, according to the newspaper. Wolfe then allegedly used it for her meal.

Crane said Wolfe initially denied that charge was hers and he reported it to his credit card company. The company notified the restaurant but the eatery held already paid the $5,000 tip to the waitress, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Wolf later admitted she was the one who gave the waitress the generous gratuity, according to the affidavit. Crane said Wolfe was either drunk or trying to get revenge.

It’s unclear whether the waitress will be able to keep the cash.