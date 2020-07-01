Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against stepfather refuses to show up in court to avoid TV

A woman charged with hiring a hitman to kill her stepfather for his life insurance refused to appear in front of a judge Tuesday because she didn't want to be seen on television.

“If the news people are there, I’m not coming out! I don’t want my face on TV!,” Myesha Williams said, according to reports by Fox29.

“They are here. I’m not going to lie to you,” the public defender told her.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors said she hired Perry Stanley Sr. to gun down her stepfather, 59-year-old Terrance Gibson in January 2019.

Authorities said Williams drove the getaway vehicle after Stanley shot Gibson from behind while he was sitting in a chair at a bonfire with friends in DeLand, Fla.

Two weeks before, prosecutors said Williams increased Gibson's insurance policy from $25,000 to $750,000, and was the sole beneficiary listed on the policy.