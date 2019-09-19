Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Woman accused of leaving 3-year-old daughter in car while working at Florida strip club

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida mother was arrested this week after police say she left her 3-year-old daughter in the car for hours while working at a strip club.

Manouchika Daniels, 23, of Miami has been charged with child neglect. Officers said they found the 3-year-old wandering in a parking lot on Tuesday.

Police arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday after someone spotted a child in tears roaming around and called 911, the Miami Herald reported.

NEBRASKA STRIP CLUB'S 'DISTASTEFUL' MESSAGE TO STAY-AT-HOME MOMS SPARKS BACKLASH IN CITY

This photo made available by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Manouchika Daniels, charged with child neglect. 

This photo made available by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Manouchika Daniels, charged with child neglect.  (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago said in a news release that the girl led officers to a vehicle that wasn't running and had the back window cracked for ventilation.

Police said about half an hour later, Daniels came out of the strip club and identified herself at the child's mother.

Investigators said they determined that Daniels left her daughter at around 11 p.m. Monday while she worked at Vegas Cabaret, in Lauderhill, about a half-hour from Miami.

Daniels was ordered held without bond and her daughter was taken into protective custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Daniels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan