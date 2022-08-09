Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Woman accused of attacking 'queer' couple in Texas faces hate crime charges

Evan Berryhill-Jewell was arrested on assault charges Monday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A Texas woman faces a hate crime charge after allegedly attacking a ‘queer’ couple earlier this year.

Evan Berryhill-Jewell was arrested on assault charges Monday, San Angelo police told The Advocate, according to New York Daily News. Berryhill-Jewell is the owner of Texas Angels Boutique, which is listed online as a women's clothing store.

She was reportedly released after posting $1,000 bond, according to Tom Green County Jail administrator Maj. Todd Allen, even though the sheriff's office website doesn't list a bond.

"In April, a video that showed a woman getting into an altercation with a queer couple quickly went viral," New York Daily News reported. 

Texas woman Evan Berryhill faces as assault due to bias/prejudice charge.

Texas woman Evan Berryhill faces as assault due to bias/prejudice charge. (Tom Green County Sheriff's Office)

"Republican all the way, baby!" Berryhill-Jewell allegedly shouted while being recorded by her neighbors Charles Hardy and his partner. Hardy accused Berryhill-Jewell of almost running him over as he was taking out the trash, LGBTQ Nation reports. 

Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape (iStock)

Berryhill-Jewell is accused of touching Hardy, who is transgender, and making derogatory comments about the couple’s appearance and sexuality. She is charged with assault committed because of bias/prejudice.

"Berryhill-Jewell posted an apology to Facebook where she blamed alcohol and said that she has gay friends. It was later deleted," LGBTQ Nation reported. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.