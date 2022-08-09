Woman accused of attacking 'queer' couple in Texas faces hate crime charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas woman faces a hate crime charge after allegedly attacking a ‘queer’ couple earlier this year.



Evan Berryhill-Jewell was arrested on assault charges Monday, San Angelo police told The Advocate, according to New York Daily News. Berryhill-Jewell is the owner of Texas Angels Boutique, which is listed online as a women's clothing store.



She was reportedly released after posting $1,000 bond, according to Tom Green County Jail administrator Maj. Todd Allen, even though the sheriff's office website doesn't list a bond.

"In April, a video that showed a woman getting into an altercation with a queer couple quickly went viral," New York Daily News reported.

NEW YORK CITY MAN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR THREATS TO THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY

"Republican all the way, baby!" Berryhill-Jewell allegedly shouted while being recorded by her neighbors Charles Hardy and his partner. Hardy accused Berryhill-Jewell of almost running him over as he was taking out the trash, LGBTQ Nation reports.

TEXAS NURSE CHARGED WITH 6 COUNTS OF MURDER IN FIERY LA CRASH WAS INVOLVED IN 13 PRIOR WRECKS: PROSECUTORS

Berryhill-Jewell is accused of touching Hardy, who is transgender, and making derogatory comments about the couple’s appearance and sexuality. She is charged with assault committed because of bias/prejudice.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Berryhill-Jewell posted an apology to Facebook where she blamed alcohol and said that she has gay friends. It was later deleted," LGBTQ Nation reported.