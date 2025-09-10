Train attack video reignites fury over withheld footage of Austin Metcalf killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly five months after Frisco, Texas track star Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death at a high school competition, members of the public are continuing to pressure local authorities to release video of the attack.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Elon Musk implored authorities to "release the video," as the topic began trending online following this week's stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina. The attack on Zarutska was captured on surveillance video, which was released after the stabbing.

The Frisco Independent School District previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that it possesses surveillance video of the stabbing at Kuykendall Stadium but will not be publicly releasing the video.

JUDGE IN AUSTIN METCALF CASE ISSUES GAG ORDER IN TEEN MURDER TRIAL: TIMELINE

The outrage comes as Karmelo Anthony, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Metcalf while at an April 2 track meet.

The altercation allegedly unfolded during a rain delay at the district track and field championship, when Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, told Anthony, of Frisco Centennial High School, he needed to move out of the Memorial team’s tent, police said.

The incident quickly escalated as Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" while telling Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens," according to the police report.

TRIAL DATE SET FOR AUSTIN METCALF’S SUSPECTED KILLER IN TRACK MEET STABBING

"[Metcalf] stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent," the arrest report said.

A witness told police that Anthony then "reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin," according to the report. The witness then told the officer that Anthony left the scene after the stabbing. Metcalf died in his twin brother's arms. He and Anthony were both 17 at the time.

AUSTIN METCALF'S ACCUSED KILLER NEEDS SUPPORT FIGHTING 'WHITE SUPREMACY' AFTER MURDER INDICTMENT: SPOX

Police arrested Anthony afterward, with his supporters insisting he acted in self-defense after Metcalf pushed him out of the tent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony’s bond was initially set at $1 million, but was subsequently reduced to $250,000. He was released to home confinement and his trial was set for June 1, 2026.

The Frisco Independent School District and Anthony's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.