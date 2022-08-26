Wisconsin shooting leaves 5 injured, 3 hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.

Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.

Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.