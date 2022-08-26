Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin shooting leaves 5 injured, 3 hospitalized

Wisconsin police are asking for help from the public in gathering information about the shooting

Associated Press
Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.

Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.

Five people were injured in a shooting south of Milwaukee on Friday.

Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.