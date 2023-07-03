Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin rollercoaster riders stuck upside down for hours after ride suddenly stops: report

Eight people were on the Fire Ball at the Forest County Festival when the rollercoaster abruptly stopped

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Eight rollercoaster riders were stuck upside down on a carnival ride Sunday at a Wisconsin festival.

The stoppage took place at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, which is approximately 230 miles north of Milwaukee.

The riders on the Fire Ball were stuck for at least three hours as first responders worked to bring them down safely.

Rollercoaster stuck upside down

Riders were stuck on the Fire Ball rollercoaster at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, after the ride abruptly stopped. (Scott Brass/Facebook)

"All we know that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position," Capt. Brennan Cook of the Crandon Fire Department told WJFW-TV.  "The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site and at this time, we do not have any other information."

First responders rescue stuck rollercoaster riders

First responders rescued eight people from the ride after at least three hours of being stuck upside down. (Scott Brass/Facebook)

Fox News Digital has reached out to festival organizers and authorities for additional information.

A festival-goer posted an image on Facebook showing the riders hanging upside down, saying they had been that way for four hours. 

He said a little girl who was stuck told fire officials to rescue an older man "because he was struggling."

Firefighter helping stuck riders

All eight passengers were brought down safely and taken to a hospital for evaluation. (Scott Brass/Facebook)

Local reports said seven of the eight riders were children and everyone involved was taken to a hospital for evaluation. 

