Wisconsin man found guilty of murdering step-grandfather with ax, injuring 2 others

WI ax murderer shot himself in the throat with a rifle after the attack, called 911 to admit to the murder

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others.

The jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter, 38, of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.

Eighty-seven-year-old Bernard Waite was killed in the June 2021 attack at his home in Sparta that also wounded Waite's brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Waite of Exeland.

A Wisconsin man has been charged after murdering his step-grandfather with an ax and injuring two others in the attack.

Authorities say Aspseter had previously lived in Waite's home, but had been asked to leave. A criminal complaint said the Waites returned to the home after a trip to Waukesha and found Aspseter on the property.

Bernard Waite again told Aspseter to leave and the attack took place a short time later.

According to the complaint, Aspseter shot himself in the throat with a rifle after the attack, called 911 and confessed to killing Waite.

A date for Aspseter’s sentencing has not been set yet.