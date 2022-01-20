Wisconsin man charged in connection with fatal Burger King shooting in custody

A Wisconsin man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Burger King earlier this month is now in custody. Police say he turned himself in on Tuesday.



Derrick Ellis, a 34-year-old employee of the fast food restaurant, is charged with possession of a firearm by an outstate felon and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, according to FOX6 News Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police responded to the Burger King Jan. 2 to investigate a reported shooting. Video footage gathered at the scene shows the shooter appeared to be firing toward an armed suspect at the drive-thru window who was trying to rob the cashier, a criminal complaint states.



The store manager identified the employee to police as Ellis, and said he carries a gun while at work and had it the day prior to the shooting. After the shooting, Ellis allegedly asked her to hide the gun in the safe "because he was a felon and could not possess it."



Ellis was convicted of attempted second-degree home invasion in Michigan in 2014, the complaint states. It adds that officers found a white .380 caliber pistol inside the Burger King safe.



Previously arrested in the case is suspect Antoine Edwards, 41, who has been charged with felony murder , among other offenses, and his 16-year-old daughter, who was a co-worker of the girl who died, reports said.

Edwards allegedly coordinated a plan with his daughter and the victim, Harris-Brazell, to rob the Burger King where the girls worked on Jan. 2, FOX6 reported.



