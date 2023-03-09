Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin juvenile prison that suffered staffing shortages is making progress

WI prison has 50% of staff present on most days

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Operations are at the best they have been since 2019 at an embattled Wisconsin juvenile prison, while staffing shortages are hampering further progress, according to the latest report by a court-ordered monitor.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday on the latest findings of the monitor overseeing the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma, north of Wausau.

On most days, only 50% of staff are present, prison monitor Teresa Abreu said in her report covering November through the end of January.

WISCONSIN SHERIFF'S 'PROGRESSIVE' JAIL REFORM INVOLVES CALLING INMATES 'RESIDENTS'

When there were adequate staffing levels, youths went to school, did recreation outside and spent more waking hours out of their room, Abreu said.

A juvenile prison in Wisconsin is making progress after suffering from staffing shortages.

A juvenile prison in Wisconsin is making progress after suffering from staffing shortages.

In her latest visit, Abreu said she "did not encounter a single staff or youth that did not have a positive attitude ... Staff and leadership’s commitment to youth and to this reform effort is evident in every aspect of the operation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report, the 16th since 2019, is part of a settlement of a class action lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Juvenile Law Center and Quarles & Brady law firm that highlighted dangerous conditions and abuse faced by teens at the prisons.

The prisons are slated to be closed and replaced by a facility in Milwaukee County, but completion of that is likely years away.