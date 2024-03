Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Milwaukee man is being accused of child abuse after his baby was found with severe injuries that he claimed were caused by an iPad.

Steven Nichols, 19, was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of neglect by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the child's mother became aware of her son's injuries on March 11. She left him with Nichols for the weekend. He was with Nichols from March 8 through March 10.

When the baby was brought back home, the mother noticed that he was "fussy," constipated, and had trouble sleeping.

When the mother noticed that the child was bruised and asked Nichols about the injuries, he claimed that an iPad accidentally hit the child.

"Nichols had informed [her] that an iPad he propped up on a formula container had fallen onto [the child]," documents read.

The baby boy, who was born on Feb. 3 of this year, was brought to St. Joseph's Hospital by his mother.

Hospital staff determined that the baby boy suffered "bilateral skull fractures, a significant brain injury [and a] femur fracture to both the left and right femur."

In addition, he also sustained rib fractures, buttocks burns and spinal bleeding. Bruises were also found on the child's abdomen, left inner thigh, groin, eye and forehead.

"Medical informed officers that an iPad could not have caused all of these injuries," the court documents read.

"It was determined that these injuries were inflicted and not accidental by medical staff based on the nature, number, and placement of the injuries."

While Nichols was being interviewed, he allegedly told police that it "wasn’t unfair" to say that he hurt his child, but still denied the allegations.