Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin condo explosion injures 4, building no longer habitable

6 Madison condominium units were affected by the fire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were injured in an apparent explosion at a Madison condominium building Tuesday evening, the city’s fire chief said.

One person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, and three other people transported themselves for treatment of minor injuries, Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon said.

There are no reports of any missing people, but firefighters were searching the rubble to make sure no one else was inside, Carbon said.

WISCONSIN RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF OFFICERS FELONIOUSLY KILLED IN A SINGLE YEAR SINCE 1998

The building is no longer habitable, Carbon said.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

A fire at a condominium in Wisconsin injured four people and left the building uninhabitable.  (Fox News)

The explosion occurred around 6 p.m., he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the units in the building was believed to be the origin of the explosion, and Carbon said at least six units were affected. The entire building was uninhabitable, Carbon said.