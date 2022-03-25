Wintry weather forecast to impact Maine while widespread warmth hits West

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The system that produced three days of severe weather has shifted along the East Coast, but will move off the Atlantic coast early Friday for most.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS TRAPPED, LOUISIANA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER TORNADOES

However, on the northern end of this line, a threat of wintry weather is targeting interior Maine.

Winter weather advisories have been issued through Friday afternoon.

Off-and-on snow and ice will be possible across New England through the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the West, widespread warmth and record heat are expected through the weekend.

Highs will soar 10-25 degrees above average, reaching the 70s and 80s.

The deserts will likely reach the mid-90s.

Over 60 record highs are possible from southwestern California to the Great Basin.

El Centro, California, is forecast to reach 98 degrees on Saturday.

The heat is also expected to melt much of the remaining below-average snowpack.