Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Wintry weather forecast to impact Maine while widespread warmth hits West

Winter weather advisories have been issued through Friday afternoon

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The system that produced three days of severe weather has shifted along the East Coast, but will move off the Atlantic coast early Friday for most.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS TRAPPED, LOUISIANA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER TORNADOES

However, on the northern end of this line, a threat of wintry weather is targeting interior Maine

Winter weather alerts for interior Maine

Winter weather alerts for interior Maine (Credit: Fox News)

Winter weather advisories have been issued through Friday afternoon. 

Off-and-on snow and ice will be possible across New England through the weekend. 

Northeast Fox model

Northeast Fox model (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, in the West, widespread warmth and record heat are expected through the weekend. 

Highs will soar 10-25 degrees above average, reaching the 70s and 80s. 

Friday's potential record highs in the West

Friday's potential record highs in the West (Credit: Fox News)

The deserts will likely reach the mid-90s. 

Over 60 record highs are possible from southwestern California to the Great Basin. 

The weekend's potential record highs in the West

The weekend's potential record highs in the West (Credit: Fox News)

El Centro, California, is forecast to reach 98 degrees on Saturday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The heat is also expected to melt much of the remaining below-average snowpack.

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.

Your Money