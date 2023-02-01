Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith is star attraction at Mississippi college 'Will Smith Day'

Tougaloo College launching new Film Making, Film Production programs

Associated Press
A Mississippi college celebrated "Will Smith Day" with none other than Will Smith.

The actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College recently to speak with mass communication and performing arts students, WAPT-TV reported.

The station reports that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film "King Richard."

Will Smith visited Tougaloo College in Mississippi for the college's "Will Smith Day." The actor was able to discuss the new film programs with the students.  

"Today was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College," Tougaloo President Carmen Walters said.

"Our students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting," Walters said. "This is the first visit of many producers who are assisting us with launching our new program in Film Making and Film Production."