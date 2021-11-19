Wichita State University basketball star goes viral after helping clean arena following game

A Wichita State University men’s basketball star player has been the talk on Twitter for his efforts off the court.

Dexter Dennis' Wichita State Shockers defeated Tarleton State 65-51 on Tuesday, with Dennis, a junior guard, scoring 13 points.

However, what's catching everyone's attention are his actions thirty minutes past the final buzzer.

Instead of going home, Dennis went into the stands and started to help staff clean up Koch Arena.

A video of Dennis walking in the stands and picking up trash was tweeted that night. Since then, it's been viewed more than 81,000 times.

Dennis said in a tweet that he "didn’t do it for attention."

"Just gives me perspective on life. It could always be worse," he tweeted.

Droves of users shared the clip, with some calling him their favorite player.

"I already think the world of you, but this right here shows so much character. Keep grinding this season," one user wrote.

Another user said this made them proud to support the Shockers.

"This young man is a heck of a player, but he is a better person…makes you proud to be a shocker," the Twitter user commented.

Another wrote: "Dex is one of the most humble guys you will ever meet in your life."

Donnie Jones, the head basketball coach at Stetson University, also chimed in on Twitter, saying he had the honor to recruit Dennis when he coached at Wichita State.