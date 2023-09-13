Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

West Virginia police officer to lose job amid domestic violence charges, bond violation

WV officer was arraigned in magistrate court and subsequently released on $30,000 bond

Associated Press
Published
A West Virginia state police officer charged with domestic violence is losing his job, officials said.

State Police served Cpl. Joseph Comer with a notice of intent to terminate his employment on Tuesday, less than a week after he was arrested for violating his bond, state police Capt. Robert Maddy said in a statement.

Comer's termination comes as multiple investigations are underway at the state police over misconduct allegations, including theft and sexual assault. The investigations were spurred in part by an anonymous letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice and other officials detailing concerns. In April, Comer came forward in interviews with media outlets alleging he wrote the letter.

Comer had been on administrative leave since February 23, following an arrest on domestic battery and felony strangulation charges. He was arraigned in magistrate court and later released on $30,000 bond. On Friday, Comer turned himself into the Parkersburg Police Department after a warrant was issued for a violation of his bond.

Maddy said the decision to terminate Comer's employment was made "following lengthy investigations."

The statement had no further information.

Comer's attorney, David Moye, didn't immediately return a telephone message seeking comment Wednesday.