Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia man sentenced for witness retaliation

WV man gets over 3 years in prison after sending threatening messages to a witness in his brother's case

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother.

WEST VIRGINIA MAN SENTENCED TO 1 YEAR IN PRISON FOR STEALING FROM COAL MINE

David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening messages through social media to a witness in a case against Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, court records showed.

A West Virginia man was sentenced to more than 3 years in prison after sending threatening messages to a witness in his brothers case. His brother was sentenced in June for theft.

A West Virginia man was sentenced to more than 3 years in prison after sending threatening messages to a witness in his brothers case. His brother was sentenced in June for theft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles Stanley, 52, of Shady Spring, was sentenced in June to more than two years in prison on charges related to the theft of mining equipment from an energy facility.