West Virginia
Published

West Virginia governor appoints new leader of School Building Authority

Andy Neptune to replace David Roach as executive director of WV School Building Authority

Associated Press
West Virginia's governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state's School Building Authority.

The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

In a news release Friday, Justice said Neptune replaces David Roach, who became superintendent of the West Virginia Department of Education.

Neptune served 34 years in the Marion County school system, working as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach.

The West Virginia governor has chosen Andy Neptune to replace David Roach as executive director of West Virginia's School Building Authority.

He served 14 years in the county’s central office as an administrative assistant, supervising personnel, student nutrition, student services, transportation, maintenance, facilities and athletics, the news release said.

Neptune also oversaw roof, window, and heating and air conditioning upgrades, plus new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School.