West Virginia GOP house of delegates welcomes new member appointed by Gov. Justice

The owner of a digital marketing agency from Wheeling became the newest member of West Virginia's GOP supermajority House of Delegates Wednesday.

Diana Winzenreid was appointed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice to serve the 4th Delegate District, which is made up of the southeastern corner of Ohio County. She will to complete the term of former GOP Del. Erikka Storch, which expires in 2024.

Storch announced last month she was leaving to take a position as external affairs manager at American Electric Power, where she will help with community relations and economic development programs, as well as serve as a legislative and media liaison.

Winzenreid, a graduate of Indiana University, was sworn in at the front of the House Chamber with her niece and her nephew as she took the oath of office administered by GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. Her committee assignments will be listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date, according to a House spokesperson.