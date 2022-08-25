West Virginia crash closes all lanes of the WV Turnpike just north of Pax

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said

The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall, the agency said.

The truck was carrying hazardous chemicals, but the spill was contained and an environmental contractor would work to clean it up, the statement said. The hazardous chemicals were not identified.

A detour has been set up. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the closure is expected to last much of the day.