West Virginia
Published

West Virginia coal miner dies after supply cart struck by locomotive

Three fatal coal mining accidents have been reported in West Virginia this year

Associated Press
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said.

William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday.

Richards, who had 13 years of mining experience, fell and was pinned between the supply car and its coupler, the report said.

WEST VIRGINIA CRASH CLOSES ALL LANES OF THE WV TURNPIKE JUST NORTH OF PAX

A West Virginia coal miner was killed on Aug. 17 when the supply cart he was sitting on was struck by a locomotive.

It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.

THREE MISSING IN ABANDONED WEST VIRGINIA COAL MINE ARE FOUND ALIVE, OFFICIALS SAY

Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.