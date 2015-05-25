Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 3, 2016

Websites seek to raise funds for cook at disbanded University of Oklahoma fraternity

By | Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two fundraising websites have been established for a black cook at the University of Oklahoma fraternity that was banned from campus and closed by its national leaders because of a racist chant captured on video.

The sites each seek to raise $50,000 for Sigma Alpha Epsilon's cook, identified only as Howard.

An Indiegogo site reported having raised more than $39,000 Monday morning while a GoFundMe site reported raising more than $12,000.

The organizers of both sites mention having lived in the fraternity house. Messages seeking comment were left with them.

The fraternity chapter was disbanded over a video posted online that shows several people on a bus participating in a chant that included a racial slur, referenced lynching and indicated black students would never be admitted to OU's chapter of the fraternity.