Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Weather in the West will be active, bringing snow and flooding hazards

Lake effect snow will pile up downwind of Lake Ontario, Lake Erie

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The storm system that brought a tornado outbreak that ravaged parts of the South is finally moving out on Thursday.  

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS

Meanwhile, calmer weather is settling in.  

The top wind gusts in the Northeast

The top wind gusts in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds across the Northeast will also begin to ease, but lake effect snow will still pile up downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.  

Snow forecast in the Northwest through Saturday

Snow forecast in the Northwest through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

The West is going to get very active, with widespread rain and mountain snow.  

Rain forecast in the Northwest through Saturday

Rain forecast in the Northwest through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Multiple hazards including flooding and reduced visibility will cause dangerous conditions for some areas.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."