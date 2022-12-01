Weather in the West will be active, bringing snow and flooding hazards

The storm system that brought a tornado outbreak that ravaged parts of the South is finally moving out on Thursday.

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS

Meanwhile, calmer weather is settling in.

Strong winds across the Northeast will also begin to ease, but lake effect snow will still pile up downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

The West is going to get very active, with widespread rain and mountain snow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple hazards including flooding and reduced visibility will cause dangerous conditions for some areas.