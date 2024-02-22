Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

WATCH: Minnesota craft brewery worker knocked to ground by beer geyser after beverage bursts from tank

Minnesota brewer is seen on video getting blasted by a powerful beer stream

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Minnesota brewery worker knocked off his feet after beer tank explodes Video

Minnesota brewery worker knocked off his feet after beer tank explodes

A Minnesota brewery worker at Back Channel Brewing Co. was checking the brewery container when beer suddenly shot out the valve. (SWNS)

A Minnesota craft brewery worker was knocked off his feet and flung across the room by a geyser of beer after the tank exploded in a hilarious viral video.

The Back Channel Brewing Co. posted the now-viral video of the explosion on their Instagram, which featured their employee named Brendan Babcock.

The video showed Babcock getting blown off his feet when a torrent of beer escapes from a fermentation valve tank and hits him in the face.

Beer

Brendan was inspecting the container of beer, when it suddenly exploded. (SWNS)

After he was pummeled by the stream of alcohol, Babcock attempted to get up and stop the gushing geyser.

He was quickly joined by other employees who rushed to assist, but were forced to hang back when they realized the force of the beer.

Brendan

Brendan was hit with a torrent of beer. (SWVN)

The brewery confirmed that Babcock survived the ordeal.

A limited batch, which has been appropriately named Blow Back, but cautioned on Instagram that it would be a "limited release (obviously)."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.