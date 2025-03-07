WATCH: Democratic lawmaker arrested for DUI after failing roadside sobriety test as wife slept in backseat

A Democratic lawmaker was caught on a police body camera after allegedly driving impaired, and authorities noted the Connecticut state representative's eyes were "red and glossy."

Rep. Aundré Bumgardner, a Democrat serving in the Connecticut House of Representatives, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Last night, I was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence," Bumgardner said in a statement Monday. "I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply regret this mistake. I am grateful that no one was harmed and that no accident occurred."

Bumgardner, 30, initially told officers he had "struck something" in the road and was returning home from an "event" with constituents, according to the report.

Authorities noted one of his vehicle's front tires was flat and "barely staying on the rim," and Bumgardner’s eyes were "red and glossy" with a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath as he spoke."

The report noted Bumgardner "appeared to be very nervous," "had a slight slur in his speech" and initially denied having anything to drink when questioned.

Body camera footage of the incident, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows Bumgardner repeatedly failing multiple roadside sobriety tests as a woman, later identified by authorities as his wife, was asleep in the backseat of the car.

Bumgardner can be seen in the footage stumbling as he is unable to follow the officer’s instructions throughout the tests. The report states Bumgardner made four attempts to complete a standard "walk and turn" test and did not pass.

After multiple failed attempts at completing an exercise that required Bumgardner to stand on one foot, he can be heard telling the officer, "I’m sorry sir. I’m not much of a balancer."

Bumgardner was placed under arrest, handcuffed and transported to the Groton Police Department, where he contacted his attorney. Officers took Bumgardner’s wife, who had slept through the encounter, home.

During the booking process, Bumgardner pointed at the officer’s body camera, saying "it felt very invasive to him" and appeared to be evasive when asked to sign paperwork informing him of his rights, according to the report.

Bumgardner’s license was revoked for 24 hours, and he was released after being ordered to appear in court next week.

Bumgardner has been removed from his leadership positions and committee assignments "until further notice," State Rep. Matt Ritter, the speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I am disappointed and disheartened after hearing of Rep. Bumgardner’s arrest for driving under the influence," Ritter said in a statement. "I have spoken with Aundré, and he understands that he must take full responsibility and work every day to win back the trust of his constituents and colleagues. Aundré is a dedicated and compassionate young man, and it is clear from talking to him that he is owning this very serious mistake."

Bumgardner was re-elected to the House in 2022 and serves as the assistant majority leader of the House Democratic caucus. He's also a member of the Finance, Environment, Energy and Transportation committees.

"I recognize the seriousness of this situation and am committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure it never happens again," Bumgardner said. "To my family, friends, colleagues, and the residents of the 41st District, whom I am honored to serve, I sincerely apologize for my actions and the disappointment I have caused."