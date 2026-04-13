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Spaceflight

WATCH: Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch reunites with dog after 10 days in space

The video captures Koch's dog barking eagerly as she opens the door days after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
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Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch reunites with dog post-splashdown Video

Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch reunites with dog post-splashdown

Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch is seen reuniting with her dog after returning to Earth following a 10-day mission, as the crew safely splashed down on April 10. (Instagram/ @astro_christina)

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A heartfelt video shows Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch reuniting with her dog after returning from a historic 10-day mission in space.

The video captures the dog eagerly anticipating Koch’s arrival, barking as she opens the door and embraces her pet.

The emotional reunion came just days after Artemis II splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, following the mission around the moon.

The crew — three Americans and one Canadian — became the first humans to travel to the moon since NASA’s Apollo era more than a half-century ago.

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Artemis II Orion capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean

The Artemis II Orion capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean on April 10, 2026. (NASA/AP)

The astronauts received a thunderous welcome home Saturday at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Mission Control after their splashdown the evening prior.

Astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman on stage at Ellington Field in Houston

The Artemis II crew members Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman appear on stage at the end of a crew return event at Ellington Field in Houston on April 11, 2026. (Michael Wyke/AP)

After reuniting with their spouses and children, mission specialist Koch, commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen took the stage inside the hangar, surrounded by space center workers and invited guests.

During Artemis II’s mission, the astronauts traveled deeper into space than the moon explorers of decades past and captured views of the lunar far side never seen by human eyes. A total solar eclipse added to the spectacle.

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At the mission’s farthest point, the crew reached approximately 252,756 miles from Earth before looping behind the moon, surpassing Apollo 13’s distance record.

The mission also revealed a new perspective of Earth through an "Earthset" image, showing the planet setting behind the moon’s gray, cratered surface — echoing the iconic 1968 "Earthrise" photo taken during Apollo 8.

Artemis II crew captures Earth setting behind the Moon during lunar flyby

The Artemis II crew captured a view of Earth setting behind the Moon during a lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. (NASA/AP)

"Honestly, what struck me wasn’t necessarily just Earth — it was all the blackness around it. Earth was just this lifeboat hanging undisturbed in the universe," Koch said. "Planet Earth, you are a crew."

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Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen are the first humans to travel to the moon since Apollo 17 concluded NASA’s initial era of lunar exploration in 1972. A total of 24 astronauts journeyed to the moon during Apollo, including 12 who walked on its surface.

NASA has emphasized the importance of Artemis II’s success as it prepares for future missions. The agency is targeting Artemis III, which is expected to involve crewed operations with a lunar lander, followed by Artemis IV — a planned mission aiming to return astronauts to the moon’s surface near the lunar south pole, later this decade.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 
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