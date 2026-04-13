WATCH: Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch reunites with dog after 10 days in space

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A heartfelt video shows Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch reuniting with her dog after returning from a historic 10-day mission in space.

The video captures the dog eagerly anticipating Koch’s arrival, barking as she opens the door and embraces her pet.

The emotional reunion came just days after Artemis II splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, following the mission around the moon.

The crew — three Americans and one Canadian — became the first humans to travel to the moon since NASA’s Apollo era more than a half-century ago.

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The astronauts received a thunderous welcome home Saturday at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Mission Control after their splashdown the evening prior.

After reuniting with their spouses and children, mission specialist Koch, commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen took the stage inside the hangar, surrounded by space center workers and invited guests.

During Artemis II’s mission, the astronauts traveled deeper into space than the moon explorers of decades past and captured views of the lunar far side never seen by human eyes. A total solar eclipse added to the spectacle.

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At the mission’s farthest point, the crew reached approximately 252,756 miles from Earth before looping behind the moon, surpassing Apollo 13’s distance record.

The mission also revealed a new perspective of Earth through an "Earthset" image, showing the planet setting behind the moon’s gray, cratered surface — echoing the iconic 1968 "Earthrise" photo taken during Apollo 8.

"Honestly, what struck me wasn’t necessarily just Earth — it was all the blackness around it. Earth was just this lifeboat hanging undisturbed in the universe," Koch said. "Planet Earth, you are a crew."

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Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen are the first humans to travel to the moon since Apollo 17 concluded NASA’s initial era of lunar exploration in 1972. A total of 24 astronauts journeyed to the moon during Apollo, including 12 who walked on its surface.

NASA has emphasized the importance of Artemis II’s success as it prepares for future missions. The agency is targeting Artemis III, which is expected to involve crewed operations with a lunar lander, followed by Artemis IV — a planned mission aiming to return astronauts to the moon’s surface near the lunar south pole, later this decade.