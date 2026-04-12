NASA's Artemis follow-up mission 'right around the corner' after successful lunar flight

The world may still be captivated by the breathtaking views, record-setting distance and emotional homecoming of Artemis II, but for NASA, the next chapter is already in motion.

Entry flight director Rick Henfling alluded to Artemis III being in the space agency’s sights after the Artemis II crew safely splashed down in the Pacific on Saturday.

"The next mission’s right around the corner," Henfling said.

In the next high-stakes mission set to launch next year, Artemis III astronauts will remain in Earth’s orbit and practice docking their Orion capsule with a commercial lunar lander, a critical step before any return to the moon.

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Elon Musk’s Starship and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Moon landers are both competing to prove their company’s lander will be ready first.

The billionaires are also vying for the opportunity to carry Artemis IV astronauts during the first planned moon landing of the program in 2028.

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NASA has already positioned key hardware for the docking test at Kennedy Space Center, while SpaceX prepares another Starship test flight and Blue Origin pushes toward its own lunar landing demonstration later this year.

The long-term goal is far bigger than a single landing. NASA and its partners are targeting the moon’s south pole, believed to have vast reserves of ice that could provide water and fuel for a future base — a project expected to cost $20 billion to $30 billion.

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NASA is expected to announce the Artemis III crew soon. The mission is designed to mirror Apollo-era testing, reducing risk before sending astronauts back to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.