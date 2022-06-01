Washington student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, claims it was for self-defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school student in Washington state has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to class, authorities said Tuesday.

Staff at Skyview High School found the handgun inside the jacket of the male student while he was on campus, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

The juvenile, whom police did not name, told school officials that he brought the firearm to school for "self-defense," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities described the firearm as a semi-automatic handgun that had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber.

UVALDE HERO BORDER PATROL AGENT SPEAKS OUT ON ‘COMPLETE CHAOS,’ RUSHING IN TO SAVE STUDENTS

The student was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession a dangerous weapon on school ground. Police said he was referred to speak with a designated crisis responder after being taken to a juvenile detention center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation was ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.