Washington state school board director set to host 'Queer Youth Open Mic Night' at sex shop

A Washington state school board director is slated to host a "Queer Youth Open Mic Night" for children ranging from ages 0-18 at a sex shop.

"All queer youth (0 to 18 years old) are invited to share poetry, music, or a story at our open mic night. Sign up for a performer spot ahead of time, 5-minute time limit," a Facebook post from the sex shop WinkWink in Bellingham, Washington, says.

WinkWink is described as a "woman-owned, identity-inclusive sex shop" that is "sex-positive, body-positive, and gender-affirming." The sex shop is owned by Jenn Mason, the school board director for the Bellingham School District, KTTH radio host Jason Rantz reported Wednesday.

The event for children will be hosted at WinkWink on June 1 and is billed as an opportunity to "celebrate youth pride" by holding a space and "stage for young queer voices in our community."

"WinkWink offers a space for people — including queer folks — to ask questions and learn about sexuality in an accepting, safe, and shame-free environment. We receive extensive sexual health training and are a knowledgeable, inclusive community resource — something severely lacking around sexuality in our culture," Mason told the Jason Rantz Show.

Mason added that the event is not related to her role on the school board and explained that the open mic night for kids would be "physically separated" from the sex toys in the shop. The shop notes on its website that in addition to selling sex toys and other intimate items, it also hosts classes such as "Non-monogomy for newbies" and private intimacy and sex coaching sessions taught by Mason.

"As this is a public event at a private business, anyone uncomfortable with the location may choose to not attend," Mason said of the open mic night.

A spokesperson for Bellingham School District told Fox News Digital that the "community event is not sponsored by our schools or school district."