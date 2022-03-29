Jason Rantz slams liberals' 'absolutely ridiculous' attacks on Gov. DeSantis: They 'call everybody a bigot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle radio talk show host Jason Rantz slammed Democrats for their ‘ridiculous’ attempts to attack Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Rantz noted that parents have learned what is being taught to their children and are no longer standing for it.

FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL POPULAR DESPITE DEMOCRATIC ATTEMPTS TO LABEL IT ‘DON’T SAY GAY'

JASON RANTZ: This is absolutely ridiculous. What we've seen over the course of the COVID lockdowns and remote learning is that parents got the wrong kind of ‘woke’ for the liberals in charge because now they figured out exactly what was happening in the classroom, and they're not going to stand for it. And what we're seeing now is the same thing that progressives tried to do with CRT. They first told us it's not being taught, and then they pretended that it's just actual history we're teaching. Of course, we know that that was a lie.

And so we're seeing the exact same strategy: claiming that by pushing back against a non-controversial bill that simply says no teaching of gender identity and sexuality to kindergartners through third-graders. That's not controversial. That's normal. That is reasonable. We all should be getting behind it. So instead, they're just going to call everybody a bigot.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: