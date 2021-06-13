Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Washington juvenile accused of brandishing machete, hurling anti-gay slurs

A hate-crime investigation is underway

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Washington, D.C., on Saturday said they arrested a juvenile armed with a machete who threatened someone while hurling gay slurs, Fox 5 DC reported.

The suspect was not identified. The incident occurred outside a restaurant in the city’s Shaw neighborhood. The report said the suspect stabbed cicadas and threw the bugs at his target.

There were no reported injuries, but the suspect is accused of telling the victim he will "silence" him. The report said the incident was captured on surveillance video. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBC report said the alleged victim was harassed by the suspect while he walked to a tavern in the neighborhood. The victim remained at the restaurant and the suspect left, but came back with the foot-long knife. 

A hate-crime investigation is underway.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money