Washington juvenile accused of brandishing machete, hurling anti-gay slurs

Authorities in Washington, D.C., on Saturday said they arrested a juvenile armed with a machete who threatened someone while hurling gay slurs, Fox 5 DC reported.

The suspect was not identified. The incident occurred outside a restaurant in the city’s Shaw neighborhood. The report said the suspect stabbed cicadas and threw the bugs at his target.

There were no reported injuries, but the suspect is accused of telling the victim he will "silence" him. The report said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The NBC report said the alleged victim was harassed by the suspect while he walked to a tavern in the neighborhood. The victim remained at the restaurant and the suspect left, but came back with the foot-long knife.

A hate-crime investigation is underway.