Washington homeowners hold off armed man during attempted home invasion, video shows

Homeowners in Washington state narrowly escaped an armed suspect who followed them to their door in an attempted home invasion, according to home surveillance video.

The incident, which the Kent Police are investigating, happened Sunday night in the East Hills neighborhood in Kent and was captured on the homeowners’ Ring doorbell camera.

The homeowners, who are of Asian descent, are seen walking to their door in Kent when a male suspect wearing a hood and face covering charges up the walkway after them, the video shows.

The suspect is seen carrying a gun in one hand as he attempts to follow the homeowners inside.

The homeowners, however, quickly run inside and slam the door on the suspect.

Jimmy Huyn, the homeowners’ son, told FOX13 Seattle that he was in "disbelief" that his parents were able to fend off the armed suspect.

"Am I angry? Right now, I am because that’s mom, that’s dad," Huyn told the station. "I’m not sure what would have happened if he had gotten in."

Huyn described how the armed suspect noticed the doorbell camera and "pistol-whipped" it until it broke off. He said a second suspect was seen waiting nearby during the incident.

Huyn’s parents told the station that they wished to remain anonymous out of fear of relation.

Sunday night's incident took place in Kent, which is located about 20 miles south of Seattle. The Asian community in the Seattle area has been the target of a string of follow-home robberies and home invasions in recent months.

In one such case, a doorbell camera recorded two armed suspects follow a man to a front door and use a taser to stun him before rifling through his pockets.

Police last month arrested multiple individuals in connection with the slew of home invasion robberies.