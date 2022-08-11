Washington DoorDash driver says of alleged armed carjacking: 'I just remember the gun in my face'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A food delivery driver in Washington says she was held at gunpoint while picking up an order.



The alleged attempted armed carjacking happened just before midnight on Tuesday, at the Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, the victim told FOX13 News Seattle.

"He was pointing a gun in my face screaming at me to get out of the car," April, a 42-year-old single mom of two boys, said. For safety reasons she didn't want to reveal her last name.



"I just remember the gun in my face," April said of the incident in a suburb of Seattle. "I remember him wearing a gray hoodie, I could remember his voice telling me to get out of the car."

April started working for DoorDash to make some extra money for bills. She said the mall is a common pick-up stop for her.

The mom pulled up in what she assumed would be a safe parking spot due to a mall security camera now far away, directly in front of the restaurant's entrance.

She said she was inside her car, had just picked up an order from a restaurant at the mall and was confirming the delivery address when someone threatened her with a gun and yanked her out of her car.

As the door of her car shut, April said she ran inside the restaurant screaming for help and that a man witnessed what happened.

"The suspect did not get my car. He was not able to start it, so he jumped out of my car and jumped into another car and took off," April said.

Her purse, wallet and other belongings were still inside the car when she returned.

April has a few scrapes and bruises from the incident, but says she will likely not do DoorDash any longer.

"He's still out there, he’s still armed and is dangerous. He didn’t get my car, but what happens if he’s trying to find another victim another person that he can try to attack," April said.

Meanwhile, Tukwila police are waiting for surveillance footage in hopes of being able to identify the suspect.

"Women or men that are doing DoorDash or Uber, they really need to make sure they're watching their surroundings," April said.