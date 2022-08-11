Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Suspect in custody after police officer shot in face, 2 civilians hurt in California

California triple shooting victims, suspect not identified at this time

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Arcadia PD spokesman answers questions about SWAT standoff Video

Arcadia PD spokesman answers questions about SWAT standoff

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of shooting a police officer in the face and then leading SWAT on an hours-long standoff in southern California is in custody.

The Arcadia Police Department was initially dispatched to the scene around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, responding to a call of a man with a firearm that was "disturbing the peace," Arcadia PD Lt. Brett Bourgeous said during a press conference. 

The disturbance involved two brothers, one of which had a firearm, Bourgeous said.

When officers arrived, the armed man started shooting, hitting one of them in the face. A female family member and a second civilian were also shot during the exchange of gunfire, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

TEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS RELEASE OF UVALDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING RECORDS REGARDING STATE POLICE RESPONSE

The second civilian is not the family member of the suspect and was likely hit by shrapnel, an Arcadia police spokesman said.

ARCADIA SHOOTING: SWAT STANDOFF UNDERWAY, SUSPECT BARRICADED AFTER POLICE OFFICER SHOT, 2 OTHERS INJURED

SWAT was in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting left a police officer and two others with injuries in Arcadia, California on Aug. 10, 2022. 

SWAT was in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting left a police officer and two others with injuries in Arcadia, California on Aug. 10, 2022.  (Fox 11)

The triple shooting prompted the SWAT response. The standoff extended just past 10:30 p.m., FOX 11 reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Thursday morning tweet from the Arcadia Police Department thanked all assisting agencies. 

The conditions of the three shooting victims taken to the hospital and the identity of the officer injured have not been released. 

The suspect in custody has not been identified. 

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.