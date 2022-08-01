Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Washington DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 people shot: police

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said all of the six people shot were adult males

By Paul Best , Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were injured in a deadly shooting in Northeast Washington, D.C., on Monday evening, according to police. 

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed at a press briefing that six people were shot around 8:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of F Street NE. 

One person was killed and the other five were taken to hospitals, Contee said. The victims were all males.

The victims were not identified. Information about any suspects was not made available. Contee said the incident is under active investigation. 

POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 INJURED AT THE WHARF IN WASHINGTON, DC

  • Six people shot in DC
    Image 1 of 3

    Police said six people were shot and one was killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 1, 2022. (FOX 5 DC)

  • D.C. police cars at the scene of mass shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    A large police presence can be seen in Northeast Washington D.C., after six men were shot. One of the victims died from his injuries. (FOX 5 DC)

  • Police in D.C. investigating a mass shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    Police in Washington, D.C. investigate the scene of a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured on Monday, August 1, 2022. (FOX 5 DC )

DC SCHOOLS' COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE COULD HIT BLACK STUDENTS HARDEST

"I'm angered and I'm saddened," Contee said. "I'm angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 