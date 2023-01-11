Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

In WA and OR, Dungeness crab harvest to not open until Feb. 1

Male crabs lacked recoverable meat in their shells, prompting the West Coast harvest delay

Associated Press
The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells.

A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife made the announcement late last week, The Seattle Times reported.

The late start to the 2022-2023 commercial season is a disappointment to crabbers. Last season, the harvest started Dec. 1, 2021.

A fresh Dungeness crab imported from Washington is seen in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 20, 2015.

A fresh Dungeness crab imported from Washington is seen in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 20, 2015. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The Dungeness crab harvest is Washington state’s most valuable commercial fishery. The seasons have generated on average $47.92 million to crabbers in the past decade.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 29, crabbers will have a 73-hour period to set their pots for the season beginning Feb. 1.

Tribal ocean crab fisheries are underway.