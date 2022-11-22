Expand / Collapse search
Vermont
Published

VT storage fire that left 1 dead under investigation

The fatal Springfield, Vermont, fire was first reported Sunday evening

Associated Press
An investigation is ongoing into the cause of a fatal fire at a storage facility in the Vermont community of Springfield, the town fire chief said Monday.

The fire in the Park Street location was reported on Sunday evening.

Springfield Fire Chief Paul Stagner says there were a series of small explosions in the fire in a row of 18 storage units behind an apartment complex. Stagner said he didn't know what caused the explosions, but the storage unit could have help propane tanks or similar items.

Authorities in Vermont are investigating the cause of a storage facility fire that left one person dead.

Stagner says an autopsy is being held to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

The state has taken over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The apartment complex was not damaged.