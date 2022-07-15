Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia flooding: Missing people all found alive

Dozens were previously unaccounted for

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Authorities said Thursday that every person who was reported to be missing in the devastating Virginia flooding this week has been accounted for. 

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding spoke to reporters from Grundy on Thursday. 

"Today, we are happy to report that zero people were unaccounted for in the impact area," he said. 

"Crews were out all night last night and there [were] five crews out all this morning reaching to those in the flooded area that were reported missing on our hotline yesterday and they were all located.," Breeding added. 

VIRGINIA FLOODS LEAVE 3 PEOPLE UNACCOUNTED FOR, CREWS STILL SEARCHING

There were zero fatalities during the flash flooding event that destroyed more than 100 rural homes.

  • Virginia flooding road
    Image 1 of 4

    Courtney Cole, who has family in the area, walks down a washed out section of Dismal River Road, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

  • Virginia flooding community center
    Image 2 of 4

    Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

  • Virginia flooding truck
    Image 3 of 4

    A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood.  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

  • Virginia flooding acr
    Image 4 of 4

    A car sinks down into the ground, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood.  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Images of the aftermath showed roadways washed out, bridges obstructed and cars that had been swept away. Homes were also moved off of their foundations and rescue efforts had been hindered by mudslides.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said crews would continue wellness checks on an "as-needed basis." 

VIRGINIA FLOODING: DOZENS MISSING AS OFFICIALS ASSESS DAMAGE

There were three road closures in Whitewood, including an extended closure on Route 715 where a bridge was damaged.

"Now, we want to encourage everyone to stay away from the impacted area while clean-up and damage assessments are happening," Breeding added, noting that police would regularly patrol the area. 

  • Virginia bridge flooding
    Image 1 of 4

    Debris builds up against a bridge, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

  • Virginia church flooding
    Image 2 of 4

    Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

  • Virginia flooding
    Image 3 of 4

    A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood .  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

  • Virginia house flooding
    Image 4 of 4

    A house that was moved off of its foundation rests among debris and mud, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.  (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

"We also want to stress that looting of any kind will not be tolerated," he said.

People who want to help can make a donation to the nonprofit United Way or, more immediately, take cleaning supplies to Twin Valley Elementary School.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and more than 2,000 people remained without power in the state on Friday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Residents have been urged to boil water before consuming it.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.