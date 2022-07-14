Virginia flooding: Dozens missing as officials assess damage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of people remain missing after flooding in southwestern Virginia impacted more than 100 homes.

On Thursday, outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed that more than 2,000 customers remained without power in the state following the storms that dumped more than half a foot of rain on Tuesday night.

During the height of the storm, which caused flash flooding and impacts to infrastructure in the Whitewood area, FOX Weather reported that more than 300,000 customers were left without power.

There have been no confirmed deaths or injuries in the event, according to authorities.

VIRGINIA FLOODING: DOZENS OF PEOPLE STILL MISSING, AUTHORITIES SAY

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding explained Wednesday that the total number of persons unaccounted for is based on relatives trying to contact a resident in an area where there may be limited or no phone service.

That number – pegged at more than 40 since Wednesday night – was expected to decline as swift-water rescue teams continue their work, although many roadways have been blocked by landslides and approaches to bridges are washed out.

A shelter was established at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School and the county said drinking water could be found at Twin Valley High School.

WCYB reported that boil water notices were in effect in certain parts of the county.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to assist with ongoing response and recovery operations.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood," he said in a statement. "In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm."

"As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy," the governor said.

A hotline has been set up for residents to report missing family members. The phone number is 1-833-748-1424.

Buchanan County also suffered serious flooding damage last year, following the remnant of an August hurricane. One person was left dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.