Illinois
Published

Violent brawl at Illinois amusement park results in cops hurt, teens arrested

Four Illinois police officers suffered minor injuries while responding to the fight

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Illinois broke up a large fight on at an amusement park on Monday night, resulting in six teens being arrested.

Gurnee police officers and other law enforcement agencies were called to Six Flags Great America at around 7:15 to break up a fight that was near the front gates, according to FOX 32

The fight began between two groups and spread into the amusement park's parking lot, witnesses said.

Police tried to break up the fight but failed, with one Gurnee police officer deploying pepper spray at the people who were being disruptive. 

Six Flags

FILE -Six Flags Great America sign. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Four Gurnee police officers received minor injuries while trying to break up the fight. Three of the officers were treated at the scene, and one officer was taken to a local hospital and released the same night.

Six Flags

A car approaches the entrance to Six Flags Great America. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

As the fighting continued, more law enforcement agencies were brought to the scene with some K9 units.

In total, six teenagers from Illinois and Indiana were arrested. The teens arrested range in age from 14 to 18.

Three of the individuals arrested by police were also taken to a local hospital and released the same night.

