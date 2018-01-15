Video shows drugged driver crashing car into 2nd story of Calif. building

Officials released security video from the vantage point of a city bus capturing the dangerous crash early Sunday morning of a car in California hitting a divider at such a high speed that it launched into the second story of a nearby building.

The white Nissan Altima in the video, courtesy of the Orange County Transportation Authority, went airborne -- barely missing the bus and then crashing right into the building.

The Nissan slammed into the center divider around 5:30 a.m., finally landing on the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, Calif., the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Fox News previously reported the driver allegedly said afterwards that he’d been using drugs at the time.

Capt. Stephen Horner of the Orange County Fire Authority said that the very unusual “situation” was triggered by the driver’s speed.

He said, “This is not a situation that happens every day.”