VIDEO: Arizona helicopter rescue gurney carrying woman, 74, spins uncontrollably midair

A rescue gurney carrying a 74-year-old woman on Tuesday who was rescued after suffering an injury on a hike outside of Phoenix, spun uncontrollably in midair while she was being lifted into a helicopter.

The Phoenix Fire Department was rescuing a woman from a hike on Piestewa Peak around 9 a.m. when air turbulence from the helicopter’s motor caused the gurney to spin out of control, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Dramatic video of the airlift shows the woman spinning at a high pace on the stretcher dangling below the helicopter. Officials said that a line that was supposed to prevent the stretcher from spinning malfunctioned during the hoist rescue.

The woman suffered nausea and dizziness and was transported to a trauma center with no serious injuries. No firefighters were harmed in the incident.

