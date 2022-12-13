Expand / Collapse search
Vermont Police K9 helps shovel snow in adorable video

The police dog played with a snow shovel and moved it across the ground

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Video of Vermont dog caught trying to 'shovel snow' in 'new job with public works' Video

Video of Vermont dog caught trying to 'shovel snow' in 'new job with public works'

In Essex, Vermont, a K9 police dog was seen playing with a snow shovel and "assisting" the town with some shoveling chores.

A police department in Vermont said one of its K9s is taking a new job after she "picked" up a shovel and got right to work after a snowfall. 

The Essex Police Department's video on Monday has quickly gone viral, garnering hundreds of views within hours of an adorable K9 seemingly having the time of her life shoveling snow. The clip shows the dog scampering around in the snow and biting into the red snow shovel and dragging it across the snow-covered lawn.

VERMONT CITY DETERIORATES AFTER DEFUNDING POLICE, CRITICS FEAR 'RACIST' LABEL FOR SPEAKING OUT

    An adorable video of a dog "shoveling snow" has quickly gone viral on Facebook with over 1,700 views and counting. (Essex Police Department)

    Footage published Monday by police in Essex Junction, Vermont, shows a police dog playing with a snow shovel and moving it across the ground. (Essex Police Department)

    K9 Nova playing in the recent snowfall in Essex, Vermont following a snow storm. (Essex Police Department)

The National Weather Service said the adjacent town, Burlington, received 1.7 inches of snow on Sunday night- a night before the K9's winter-wonderland adventure.

Officials jokingly captioned the Facebook post that the dog, identified as K9 Nova, was excited to announce her new job with Public Works.

VERMONT POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL STABBING IN BURLINGTON

"K9 Nova is excited to announce her new job with Public Works assisting with shoveling," police wrote. "After they saw this application video they just couldn’t say no."

Nova has been an integral part of the Essex Police Department since her arrival in the force in July 2020. Nova can be found assisting officials at community events and helping officers in the field. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 