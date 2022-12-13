Vermont Police K9 helps shovel snow in adorable video

A police department in Vermont said one of its K9s is taking a new job after she "picked" up a shovel and got right to work after a snowfall.

The Essex Police Department's video on Monday has quickly gone viral, garnering hundreds of views within hours of an adorable K9 seemingly having the time of her life shoveling snow. The clip shows the dog scampering around in the snow and biting into the red snow shovel and dragging it across the snow-covered lawn.

The National Weather Service said the adjacent town, Burlington, received 1.7 inches of snow on Sunday night- a night before the K9's winter-wonderland adventure.

Officials jokingly captioned the Facebook post that the dog, identified as K9 Nova, was excited to announce her new job with Public Works.

"K9 Nova is excited to announce her new job with Public Works assisting with shoveling," police wrote. "After they saw this application video they just couldn’t say no."

Nova has been an integral part of the Essex Police Department since her arrival in the force in July 2020. Nova can be found assisting officials at community events and helping officers in the field.