Watch TV
Vermont
Published

Vermont lottery winning numbers for Tuesday

Estimated Powerball jackpot is $291 million

Associated Press
These Vermont lotteries were drawn Tuesday: 

Gimme 5 

08-09-10-11-17 

(eight, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen) 

Lucky For Life 

24-31-41-43-44, Lucky Ball: 15 

(twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen) 

Mega Millions 

01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2 

(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two) 

Estimated jackpot: $122 million 

Pick 3 Day 

5-3-8 

(five, three, eight) 

Pick 3 Evening 

8-5-3 

(eight, five, three) 

Pick 4 Day 

4-0-4-8 

(four, zero, four, eight) 

Pick 4 Evening 

2-9-2-9 

(two, nine, two, nine) 

Powerball 

Estimated jackpot: $291 million 

