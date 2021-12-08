Vermont lottery winning numbers for Tuesday

These Vermont lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Gimme 5

08-09-10-11-17

(eight, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen)

Lucky For Life

24-31-41-43-44, Lucky Ball: 15

(twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 3 Day

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-4-8

(four, zero, four, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-9-2-9

(two, nine, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $291 million