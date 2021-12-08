Vermont lottery winning numbers for Tuesday
Estimated Powerball jackpot is $291 million
These Vermont lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
08-09-10-11-17
(eight, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen)
Lucky For Life
24-31-41-43-44, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Pick 3 Day
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
Pick 3 Evening
8-5-3
(eight, five, three)
Pick 4 Day
4-0-4-8
(four, zero, four, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
2-9-2-9
(two, nine, two, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $291 million