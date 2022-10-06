Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Uvalde school district fires new police officer who is under investigation by Texas DPS

Crimson Elizondo arrived at Robb Elementary School within minutes of the shooting on May 24th

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A martial arts instructor and a private school teacher say their enrollment numbers have increased significantly since the mass shooting in May.

A former Texas State Trooper who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24th and was recently hired by the Uvalde school district was fired from her new job on Thursday, officials announced. 

"We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo," the Uvalde school district said in a statement. 

"We sincerely apologize to the victim’s families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused."

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Crimson Elizondo responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. 

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Crimson Elizondo responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.  (City of Uvalde via AP)

Elizondo is one of several state troopers under investigation for their response to the shooting which left 19 children and two adults dead. 

TEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS RELEASE OF UVALDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING RECORDS REGARDING STATE POLICE RESPONSE

That police response has come under harsh scrutiny in recent months. A special Texas House committee revealed in July that it took over 70 minutes for officers to confront the gunman, despite being on the scene within a couple of minutes. 

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3.

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3. (AP/Eric Gay)

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers, including Elizondo, responded to the school on May 24th. 

"We are disgusted and angry at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s (UCISD) decision to hire Officer Crimson Elizondo. Her hiring puts into question the credibility and thoroughness of UCISD’s HR and vetting practices," some of the victims' families said in a statement. 

"And it confirms what we have been saying all along: UCISD has not and is not in the business of ensuring the safety of our children at school." 

Robb Elementary School cordoned off by police tape following a shooting on May 24th. 

Robb Elementary School cordoned off by police tape following a shooting on May 24th.  (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Only one other police officer who responded that day, former Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, has been fired. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest