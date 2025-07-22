Uvalde school board votes unanimously to release Robb Elementary shooting investigation records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following 38 months of silence, legal roadblocks and grief, the board members of Uvalde CISD unanimously voted in favor of releasing the records from the horrifying mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The board’s vote follows a recent decision by the Fourth Court of Appeals ruling in favor of several news outlets that have requested both school and county records regarding the widely criticized response from law enforcement during the 2022 massacre that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Ronald Garza, the county commissioner, demanded that the board drop the appeal and release the records, calling the court ruling a victory for the families during the open forum.

"These attorneys representing UCISD and Uvalde County ultimately work for the taxpayers... the more this goes on, the more expense the taxpayers are incurring," Garza said.

The board reached a decision after approximately 50 minutes in a closed-door session where they heard from the public.

The vote comes after a lengthy period of legal resistance and appeals amidst the ongoing investigations.

Families of the victims in attendance said that the moment was a long-overdue step toward healing.

"For over three years, families like mine have lived with unbearable pain, unanswered questions, and a silence that feels like yet another betrayal," said Gloria Cazares, mother of 9-year-old Jackie Cazares.

"It’s about making sure what happens to my daughter never happens to another child," Cazares said. "I’m here today to demand the truth. You all owe it to Jackie, to her classmates, to her teachers."

The board collectively apologized, and several members expressed remorse for their prior inaction, showing institutional change, not just compliance.

Erica Muñoz stated her reason for joining the board was the need to rebuild trust through transparency and compassion.

Berinda Areola urged that their healing starts when the records are released.

"There’s nothing in those records that can hurt us more than the pain we’ve already endured," said Areola.

Board Secretary Jesse Rizo, who lost a niece in the tragedy, apologized during the meeting, saying, "I’m sorry it took so long. I’m sorry we failed you."