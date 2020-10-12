Utah police seize 20 Burmese pythons in man's house

A Utah man faces charges after police found 20 Burmese pythons roaming around his house.

Unified police say the snakes seized over the weekend belonged to Marty Lynn Bone, 64, of Holladay, who was charged with illegal possession an exotic animal. Some were longer than 10 feet.

“They had free rein of the house,” Detective Ken Hansen told Fox News Monday. “They were up on shelves. They were on the floor. They were on the couch.”

Hansen told KTVX that police also found 585 rats and about 46 rabbits.

“We had animal control there and we had a veterinarian there," he said. "So every animal that was taken from there had an examination including the snakes, rats, and the rabbits.”

They also found opiates, guns and $2,000 in cash.

The station reported speaking off-camera to Bone who said his troubles began when he recently sold a baby Burmese Python snake to an undercover officer.

Bone told the station he has an enclosure for the snakes, but admitted allowing them to roam around the house when he was there.

He said he believed his permits to possess the snakes were up-to-date, the station reported. Police said he hasn't had any permits since 2017.