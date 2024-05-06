Utah police officer killed by semi-truck, suspect arrested after hours-long manhunt

A Utah police officer was killed Sunday when a semi-truck driver tried to flee a traffic stop and struck the officer, setting off an hours-long manhunt that ended with the driver’s arrest, authorities said.

A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) trooper responded around 6 a.m. to a 911 call reporting that a person was standing on the back of a big rig’s trailer as the truck traveled north on Interstate 15, the Spanish Fork Police Department said.

The officer and trooper located the semi about 30 minutes later and conducted a traffic stop.

The truck driver tried to flee the traffic stop, driving north a short distance before turning around and driving the wrong way down the roadway toward the officer and trooper, police said.

The truck driver struck the Santaquin officer, the officer’s vehicle and a UHP patrol vehicle, according to police. The Santaquin officer died on the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer killed.

"Our entire department is hurt, and the family of the officer is hurt," Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall said at an emotional press conference. "Because of a senseless act by one individual, we have family members who will miss their father at their nearing wedding. But I can assure you that we as a police department will stand up and will be there, and we are one family."

Police identified the truck driver as Michael Aaron Jayne, 41. Jayne fled the rig on foot and was believed to have stolen multiple vehicles while trying to evade capture, according to authorities. Police warned he may have been armed and dangerous.

Jayne was later found near Vernal driving a white Ford F150 that had been reported stolen out of Sanpete County, police said.

After a short chase, police said Jayne crashed the stolen pickup and was taken into custody. Authorities are continuing to investigate who was riding on top of the semi’s trailer.

Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the officer’s death in a social media post later Sunday morning.

"Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning," the governor wrote. "Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve."

Santaquin is a town of about 14,000 people located about 65 miles south of Salt Lake City.